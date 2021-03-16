The National Confectioners Association announced that Voortman, which was acquired by Hostess Brands, LLC in 2020, has been named the “Official Cookie” of the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo. With this designation, the Voortman brand will have a widespread presence across the show, which regularly draws thousands of confectionery and snack industry professionals.

“As the exclusive Official Cookie of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, Voortman will be able to take advantage of exclusive and prominent brand awareness opportunities at the show,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “We’re excited to be partnering with such a beloved cookie brand and look forward to creating similar opportunities for brands in other snack categories to bring new excitement to our show and our attendees.”

Hostess Brands, LLC acquired Voortman Bakery in January 2020 as part of its long-term growth strategy and commitment to diversifying its existing sweet baked goods snacking and breakfast portfolio. Voortman is the #1 player in crème wafers and sugar-free cookies with distribution mainly in the United States and Canada. Voortman’s uniquely positioned and differentiated products provide Hostess Brands, LLC with the potential for greater growth opportunities that comes with a more diverse portfolio of brands and products.

"As Hostess Brands, LLC extends its growing portfolio into the cookie and better-for-you sweet snacking categories, we look forward to showcasing the unique and delicious Voortman Bakery wafers and cookies to the Sweets & Snacks Expo audience,” David Darch, general manager of Voortman Bakery, said. “Much like Hostess and Voortman, the Sweets & Snacks Expo brings the confectionery and snack industries together in a way that elevates snack offerings to meet the changing tastes of today’s consumers. We’re very excited to share these products at the show.”

The Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held in Indianapolis from June 23-25, with a special pre-show day on June 22. Voortman is the first exhibitor to take advantage of the show’s official snack program. Its partnership with the Sweets & Snacks Expo is one of many partnership opportunities available to snack companies at the 2021 show, and designations for other snack items, such as chips, nuts, meat snacks, pretzels and more, are available to help snack brands expand their impact during the show.