Sweets & Snacks Expo announces Sweets & Snacks On Demand

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is excited to announce Sweets & Snacks On Demand, a new digital platform designed to bring together the Sweets & Snacks community—from any location and at any time. This impactful and innovative approach to community building will allow retailers, buyers and manufacturers to celebrate innovation, learn through education programs and share and discover the industry’s newest products.

“The role of the Sweets & Snacks Expo as an industry convener to create excitement and engagement for our category is as important as ever – even though we couldn’t be together this year, it’s crucial that we stay connected,” John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. “We’ve created a dynamic platform where the community can interact with each other, gain a deeper understanding of the topics that are important to their businesses, and where retailers can discover innovative new candy and snack products as they look to spark growth in the category.”

Sweets & Snacks On Demand offers a four-part experience for the community:

Manufacturer Search : A searchable database of confectionery and snack manufacturers and brands, plus company news and contact information.

: A searchable database of confectionery and snack manufacturers and brands, plus company news and contact information. Innovation Center : Sweets & Snacks On Demand’s dedicated digital showcase of recently launched and not-yet-in-market product innovations from confectionery and snack manufacturers.

Sweets & Snacks On Demand’s dedicated digital showcase of recently launched and not-yet-in-market product innovations from confectionery and snack manufacturers. Product Spotlight : Candy & Snack TODAY’s new editorial showcase of all the products and promotions being shared digitally during Sweets & Snacks On Demand.

: Candy & Snack TODAY’s new editorial showcase of all the products and promotions being shared digitally during Sweets & Snacks On Demand. Sweet Insights: Unwrapped: A digital education series made possible by Barry Callebaut and designed to provide the industry with the latest in consumer, category and channel insight.

The Sweets & Snacks community can expect to see more products and features added during the coming months, including the launch of the Innovation Center this week—which will immediately enable connections with hundreds of the industry’s manufacturers, while offering access to the latest innovations, featured products, and insights that help retailers stay ahead of trends and grow their businesses.

To start your journey with Sweets & Snacks On Demand, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com from now until November 30, 2020.

