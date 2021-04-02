Lecico, an international supplier of Lecithins and Phospholipids for the Food, Infant Nutrition, Animal Feed and Health & Nutrition markets, has announced an exclusive distribution partnership agreement with Ciranda for the North American market.

Hudson, Wisconsin headquartered Ciranda supplies brands and manufacturers with a wide range of high quality certified organic and non-GMO ingredients, sourced from around the world, with a focus on sustainable supply and fair trade practices.

Lecico CEO, Sarah Bradley, commented on the agreement: “We have a fantastic relationship with the Ciranda team. Their business values align directly with ours offering organic and non-GMO plant-based ingredients to a wide range of markets and applications. By working together, we can provide the high quality ingredients and local technical service and support that our customers value.”

Jean-Philippe Tournoy, CEO of Ciranda Inc. added: “Lecico has proven to be a strong partner for Ciranda. Its fully integrated, vertical supply chain provides quality assurance and traceability for our North American customers. As consumers continue to grow their awareness of clean labelling and the relationship between nutrition, health and overall well-being, we have a significant market opportunity with this exclusive partnership.”

Today, Lecico offers a wide range of Lecithins produced from sunflower, soya and canola in a variety of formats. Most commonly used to replace synthetic emulsifiers and lubricants in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, Lecithin also acts as an antioxidant and flavor protector.

To find out more about Lecico ingredients, please visit www.lecico.de.

To discover more about the Ciranda portfolio, please visit www.ciranda.com.