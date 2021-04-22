VEDGEco, the first nationwide wholesaler of 100 percent plant-based food, is pleased to announce the launch of the Planted Chef Challenge: Bakery Edition, a campaign that encourages independent bakeries across the country to veganize one of their popular baked goods.

“The demand for plant-based foods, including bakery items, has never been higher,” said Trevor Hitch, CEO of VEDGEco. “By adding plant-based options to their menus, independent bakeries can increase foot traffic, satisfy consumer demand, and boost their bottom line. We’re excited to see (and taste!) what they create.”

The participating bakeries include:

Oui Pastries, Philadelphia (https://ouipastries.com/), is making a rich “Chocolate Flower Pot” with chocolate cake, balsamic dark chocolate ganache, strawberries and a chocolate shortbread.

Starburst Parlor, Las Vegas (www.starburstparlor.com), is making Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownies with three types of chocolate, hints of cinnamon, and topped with toasted pecans, drizzled in chocolate, and dusted with sweet and spicy chipotle powder. They are 100 percent plant-based, sugar-free and gluten free.

Pop Goes the Waffle, Tampa Bay, FL (www.popgoesthewaffle.com), is creating a Vegan Liege Waffle topped with melted ForA: Butter, cinnamon sugar, sliced fresh banana, vegan caramel sauce and vegan whipped cream.

Baked AF, Cleveland (https://bakedafcle.com/), is making a Vegan Toaster Strudel featuring ForA: Butter, JUST egg, Field Roast sausages, and Daiya cheese.

Each participating bakery received ForA: Butter, a Michelin-starred chef endorsed plant-based butter that bakes, cooks, spreads and tastes like traditional butter and can be used 1:1 in every cooking application.

The challenge is still open for up to ten additional bakeries—click here to sign up.