Utz Brands, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced that Pamela Stewart has been appointed as a director on the Utz Board of Directors (“Board”). In this role, Ms. Stewart will also serve on the Board’s Compensation Committee and provide strategic input to the Utz management team.

“We are excited to welcome Pamela Stewart to the Board of Directors,” said Roger Deromedi, chairman of the Board of Utz. “As a high-level CPG executive, she brings a wealth of knowledge in the consumer-packaged goods space. We look forward to working with Pamela and leveraging her many experiences to enhance shareholder value in the near- and long-term.”

Ms. Stewart is the president, West Zone operations, North America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company. During her 20-plus year tenure at Coca-Cola, Ms. Stewart has held leadership positions across finance, revenue growth management, sales, operations, and general management. Ms. Stewart brings a wide range of food and beverage experiences, particularly in working with major retailers and developing new business. Ms. Stewart received a B.B.A. from Georgia State University and an M.B.A. from Oglethorpe University.

“I’m very excited to begin working with the Utz Board and management team,” said Pamela Stewart. “Utz has a unique and storied history in the snack food industry. As it celebrates its 100-year anniversary, I’m excited to contribute and play a role in shaping Utz’s next century of growth.”

