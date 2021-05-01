Constantia Copenhagen, part of flexible packaging producer Constantia Flexibles, has opened its new production site at the end of March 2021. The new plant will triple the company’s capacity and support further growth in the Scandinavian market.

The new site of Constantia Copenhagen in Ishøj, Denmark is enabled with a fully automated production process which improves flexibility. In addition, the warehouse is now fully integrated within the site to enable further growth. The fully automated production site of Constantia Copenhagen covers a total area of 6,000m² where the flexible packaging producer can integrate more processes and products to expand its business.

The new location uses a number of robotics technologies and a further increased level of hygiene measures. The packaging solutions produced at Constantia Copenhagen meet the highest sustainability standards. For example, the more sustainable packaging family Ecolutions. In addition to meet Constantia Flexibles’ strict demands for sustainable production, the site is entirely powered by greenelectricity.

Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, states: “Expanding our Consumer business in Europe is a key part of our company’s strategy. It is here where we want to further grow and expand. The investment into Constantia Copenhagen and the Scandinavian market is a vital step in this growth journey. With more than eight million euros of investment we have built a state-of-the-art facility which will serve our customers more efficiently with sustainable die cut lid products in the dairy market. Moreover, tripling our capacity through the enlargement of the site and the integrated warehouse ensures the best foundations for future growth and success. We are putting in place the highest health and safety standards for our employees, which remain our highest priority and asset.”