If you can never find the good snacks at home, it’s likely because you don’t know the secret spot, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 American snackers revealed that half (48 percent) have stashed their favorite treats in hidden spots around the house—and many admit they have no plans to share them with the rest of their family.

Forty-six percent of those who had hidden snacks said they simply “don’t want to share,” while 53 percent said the people they live with would “eat them all” if they knew where to look.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Stuffed Puffs, the survey found, of respondents who have ever hidden snacks, 69 percent said they’re currently doing so.

Seventy-two percent said their snack stash has been discovered by someone else, and the average person has moved it four times to try to keep it a secret.

Partners and kids were tied (71 percent) as the biggest culprits for discovering respondents’ “snackpiles.”

If snacks are disappearing from the kitchen, places to check include behind the washing machine, inside oatmeal containers and behind books on a bookshelf—all three are creative places respondents admit they’ve hidden snacks.

But despite the creative hiding places, results found only 6 percent of respondents have never been caught snacking.

But respondents don’t need to be hiding snacks to be indulging, and 71 percent of all those surveyed consider themselves “snackers.”

And the average respondent believes they could survive almost FIVE full months on their stockpile of snacks alone.

“Trust me, as a mom of three, I’ve attempted to hide my favorite snacks too,” said Carla O’ Brien, SVP of marketing, Stuffed Puffs®. “We weren’t surprised so many people have a secret hiding spot for their snacks—I get it, no one wants all the good snacks to disappear before eating any.”

Two-thirds (66 percent) said snacking brings them great joy, and almost the same number (67 percent) said snacking is one of their favorite forms of stress relief.

Six in 10 also said snacks taste better when they're paired together, and the survey delved into some of the popular flavor combinations.

Cookies and cream came out as the favorite pairing (39 percent), followed by chocolate and nuts (37 percent)—with popcorn and chocolate (35 percent) rounding out the top three.

That was followed by chocolate and marshmallow (34 percent) and chocolate and fruit (33 percent).

“Creating different combinations and experimenting with flavors can bring snacks to the next level, whether you’re indulging on your own or sharing with loved ones,” said O’Brien. “That is one of the reasons we’re working to create new flavors—like our newest one, Cookies ‘n Crème—and trying out new recipes with our chocolate filled marshmallows.”

RESPONDENTS’ FAVORITE FOOD/SNACK PAIRINGS

Cookies and cream 39 percent Chocolate and nuts 37 percent Popcorn and chocolate 35 percent Chocolate and marshmallow 34 percent Chocolate and fruit 33 percent Peanut butter and jelly 32 percent Peanut butter and apples 30 percent Cheese and crackers 27 percent Chips and salsa 26 percent Chocolate and peanut butter 26 percent

