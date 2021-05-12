If you have a sweet tooth, chances are you like to live on the wild side of life, according to a new study.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans found major personality differences between those who prefer sweet treats and those who prefer savory snacks.

Among the differences, sweet snackers are more likely to be social butterflies with their snacking—like while hanging out with friends (20 percent) or during a game night (19 percent).

Savory snackers meanwhile tend to save their snacks for more intimate or subtle events, like on dates (27 percent), and binge-watching TV (23 percent).

And with more time on their hands, sweets lovers would likely end up at the beach (28 percent), museum (20 percent), or in the wilderness (17 percent). Savory palates, however, would rather go shopping at a mall (31 percent) or explore a new city (10 percent).

Commissioned by Hickory Farms and conducted by OnePoll, the study found when it comes to TV and other types of media, savory snackers liked science-fiction movies, historical fiction books and documentary TV series.

Meanwhile, sweet tooths were more drawn to comedies and mysteries across books, film, and television.

Sweet tooths are also more likely to be more creative, adventurous, try new things, and be more organized than their savory counterparts.

Perhaps most surprising of all, both types of people flip sides when it comes to breakfast. Sweet tooths reach for eggs (72 percent) and bacon (66 percent), while savory snackers go for fresh fruit (58 percent) and pancakes (57 percent).

“We’ll admit we didn’t expect to find so many personality differences between sweet and savory palates,” said Judy Ransford, chief marketing oficer for Hickory Farms.

“I love to see this, because it tells me that when people shop for food gifts, they’ll seek out retailers who offer something for everybody. In fact, 67 percent of our gift basket sales in the first quarter of 2021 were from baskets with a combination of both sweet and savory treats.&

Regardless of snacking palates, there’s still a number of things universally agreed upon. For 35 percent of people, the prime time for a snack is in the early afternoon.

All adults have also come across foods they love now that they once hated. Top among those foods are bitter greens like broccoli (42 percent), kale (39 percent), and Brussels sprouts (39 percent).

On average, Americans won’t start embracing these foods until they’re at least 22.

Two-thirds of Americans are also serious when it comes to their snacking habits.

Sixty-two percent of people said they could eat an entire family-sized bag of chips in a single sitting if given the opportunity. Likewise, 62 percent get cravings easily and will give into their cravings easily.

“Americans love to snack,” said Judy Ransford. “We all have obvious flavor preferences, but it’s great to see that ultimately snacking both helps bring us together and get us through the day.

SWEET VS SAVORY



Savory

- Favorite place: Shopping mall 31 percent

- Favorite music genre: Blues 31 percent

- Favorite book genre: Historical fiction 29 percent

- Favorite film genre: Science-fiction 37 percent

- Favorite TV genre: Science-fiction 33 percent

Sweet

- Favorite place: Beach 28 percent

- Favorite music genre: Rap/hip-hop 18 percent

- Favorite book genre: Comedy 22 percent

- Favorite film genre: Comedy 25 percent

- Favorite TV genre: Comedy 27 percent

Click here to view the study's infographic.