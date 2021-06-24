Company: Kellogg Company

Website: pringles.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: After introducing the new Pringles Scorchin' collection last year, Pringles is peeling back the onion with the addition of a fourth new fiery flavor that is sure to wow: Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion.

Adding to the collection that already includes Scorchin' takes on classic BBQ, Cheddar, and Chili & Lime flavors, new Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion packs all the bold, tangy flavors fans know and love and kicks it up a notch with a spicy heat that builds over time. Each bite boasts a hint of smoky cayenne pepper flavor for extra oomph, delivering a fiery ride for taste buds.

"We know that unique and spicy flavors are the top two things Zillenials look for when trying new snacks, and those qualities happen to be a specialty of ours at Pringles," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "The debut of Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion gives a kick to the classic tangy and zesty Pringles flavor—and gives those looking for some spice in their life another reason to enjoy the new Scorchin' collection."