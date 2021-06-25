Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.69

Product Snapshot: General Mills recently released Twix Cereal Treat Bars as well as Cocoa Puffs Cereal Treat Bars.

Trix Cereal Treat Bars meet the needs of everyone in the family on the go in the form of a fun, snackable bar. The easy-to-grab snack offers the same exciting colors, shapes and flavors of the iconic Trix cereal in bar form, catering to fruit and snack lovers alike.

Cocoa Puff Treat Bars offer more chocolate flavor, with a chocolate flavored footing of the iconic Cocoa Puff cereal. Catering to chocolate and snack lovers alike, Cocoa Puff Cereal Treat Bars offer the same “Great Chocolately Taste,” without the spoon.