After nearly three decades as an integral part of the Bob’s Red Mill sales team, Robert Agnew is retiring from his role as senior vice president of sales and passing the reins to long-time sales team leader Jan Chernus. In his nearly three decades with Bob’s Red Mill, Agnew led the sales team in growing the brand from a largely regional company to a household name around the world.

Chernus has been with Bob’s Red Mill for more than 20 years, starting as one of the company’s very first in-house sales representatives, and rising to her most recent role as vice president of business development. Her background as a nutritionist has been an asset in growing market share for the natural foods brand, and she takes on this new position of senior vice president of sales with deep knowledge of the brand and a fresh perspective that will support the company in continued growth as it expands into new categories, channels and markets.

“The growth of our business over the past 30 years, not just domestically but globally as well, showcases the strength of Robert and the rest of the sales team, and Jan has played a tremendous part in those successes,” said Dennis Vaughn, CEO of Bob’s Red Mill. “As someone who knows our product line and customers, and who—most importantly—has a strong relationship with our team, I can’t think of anyone more capable to assume the position than Jan.”

“It is truly hard for me to believe that I will be leaving this company I know and love after 27 years,” said Agnew. “I know Jan will take on the position seamlessly and continue the growth we and the team have had together. I’m eager to watch her thrive in a new role, and know the team is in extremely good hands.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished as a sales team in my 23 years with the company, and the role I’ve had in growing our domestic business as well as export, club, foodservice, and convenience channels. With everything we’ve achieved to date, I still see opportunity to take this brand to new heights,” said Chernus.

The transition is beginning now, with Chernus officially assuming the role of senior vice president of sales in September 2021. Agnew will remain on the board of directors at Bob’s Red Mill.