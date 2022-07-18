Allyson Borozan has joined Bob’s Red Mill as senior vice president of marketing to help elevate the brand worldwide and optimize business strategy within the employee-owned company’s marketing, new product development, and customer engagement departments.

Borozan has 20 years of marketing experience driving growth and brand recognition for well-known household brands, primarily in the consumer goods sector. Most recently she spent 12 years at Kellogg Company, where she played a strategic innovation role and helped expand the brand into new product lines, particularly in the snack and breakfast categories.

In her new role at Bob’s Red Mill, Borozan will help elevate and drive existing marketing efforts in line with the company’s mission to Inspire Joy with Wholesome Foods. This includes increasing brand recognition around the world, as well as leading product innovation based on consumer insights and brand assets, to help ensure customer satisfaction as the company continues to grow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allyson as our new SVP of marketing and to add her as part of the executive leadership team,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO, Trey Winthrop. “Her consumer packaged goods experience and enthusiastic approach to innovative marketing, along with her deep respect for the brand and our employee-owned culture, makes her the perfect person for this role.”