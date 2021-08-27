On August 23, 2021 at SNAXPO21 in Charlotte, NC, Barry Levin received the Circle of Honor Award for his outstanding contributions to SNAC International, the snack industry, and his accomplishments in growing Snak King.

"Congratulations to Barry Levin and the entire Snak King family on this outstanding honor," said Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO, SNAC International. “Barry is a terrific leader, entrepreneur, and all-around special person. His extensive contributions to the snack industry and to the Association continue today.”

In 1979, at age 21, Barry accepted an offer to manage a one-year-old, financially challenged pork rind manufacturing plant for absentee owners. Within the first year, Barry and his two fellow employees were able to make the company profitable. Shortly thereafter, Barry had the opportunity to buy into the company, and over the following five years he purchased the balance of the business.

Snak King began by producing a single item out of a 1,200 square foot facility and now manufactures over 950 SKU’s with over 1,000 associates in California and Illinois.

Barry has been a strong supporter and leader of the Association from his early days in the industry. He served as Western regional president in 1992 and as chairman of the board in 2001-2002. He also served as chairman of SNAC’s Executive Leadership Forum Committee in 2006.

Barry believes SNAC International has played a major role in the development of Snak King, cherishing all the friendships made along the way. When torrential rains triggered Snak King’s roof to collapse in 2004, SNAC’s supplier members immediately activated to help rebuild the plant and help Barry reopen his business as quickly as possible.

“I knew I had to remain a member of the Association and continue to grow my network of people I could rely on, and hopefully help them some day,” said Barry Levin. “We have a responsibility to our companies, but we also have a responsibility to each other. The camaraderie and friendship are key to working together and making sure we all put out quality product.”

“Barry is really the snack king,” said Cindy Kuester, vice president of sales, Snak King. “And I am so happy he is receiving this award. It’s people like Barry that really make things happen, create jobs and opportunities for people like me.”

Barry accepted the award at SNAXPO in front of his family including his wife, son, and daughter, as well as his Snak King associates and hundreds of industry colleagues.

“I’m deeply humbled and grateful to receive the Circle of Honor Award,” said Barry Levin. “This award is for all of us.”

Watch the video commemorating Barry Levin’s Circle of Honor induction here.



