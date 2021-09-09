In celebration of World Macadamia Nut Day on September 4, 2021, the Australian and South African Marquis Group donated macadamia trees for planting at local schools in the world’s biggest macadamia producing regions.

The Group will also run education sessions regarding sustainability practices in macadamia growing and processing for the students.

Marquis Macadamias Australia is donating rare, native macadamia trees to be planted by students at six schools in the Bundaberg growing region of Queensland, Australia.

In conjunction with the donation of native macadamia trees, Marquis Macadamias Australia is donating $10,000 to the Macadamia Conservation Trust in support of conserving Australian wild macadamia trees in their native habitat. Conserving wild species plays an important role in supporting the macadamia industry, with the genetic diversity among wild plants helping the industry adapt to changes in weather patterns, emerging pests, and possible diseases.

Marquis Macadamias Australia has a strong history of supporting the Trust, donating more than $60,000 to the conservation efforts since 2015.

In addition, Marquis Macadamia South Africa is also donating macadamia trees to schools in South Africa’s Alkmaar and Lows Creek growing regions. The grade eight students will be appointed custodians of the macadamia trees and will have the opportunity to care for the trees over their next five years of schooling. As a part of the donation. Marquis Macadamias South Africa will educate students on the importance of the macadamia industry to this growing region, both in terms of the economy and environmental sustainability.

In 2021, Marquis identified World Macadamia Nut Day as an opportunity to educate the next generation in their growing regions.

Chief Executive Officer of the Marquis Group, Larry McHugh, says that World Macadamia Nut Day is a chance to celebrate both the macadamia nut and the farmers who grow them.

“Celebrating the macadamia nut is not just about recognizing its versatility and health benefits, it is also a chance for us to recognize and advocate for the sustainable production of macadamia nuts,” says McHugh.

“We attribute the success of macadamia nut growers across the world to their willingness to adopt innovative equipment and embrace the natural resources available to them.

“At the Marquis Group we believe in sustainable processes—for us, this means using the whole nut, including the husk and shell, to make sure that we are maximizing the versatility of macadamias.

“Marquis has a long track record of driving innovation and technology change within our processing facilities, as well as working with growers to improve their on-farm practices and increase productivity."

“This keeps our facilities leading the industry to continually set the standards and shape the methods used for processing macadamias.”

The Marquis Group is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and by not only meeting the needs of the present but preserving the land for the future through a range of on-farm and in-facility initiatives.

The initiatives focus on ensuring healthy land and soils, optimizing water, energy, and electricity usage, waste management, and orchard management.

The Marquis Group is a global business in the sustainable production, supply and marketing of Macadamias, and recently announced plans to invest AU$35 million (USD $26.1 million) into new production capacity and pasteurization technology across its global operations.

The investments include AU$30 million (USD $22.4 million) to build new cold storage, and specialized bulk drying and packing facilities at its Bundaberg processing facility in Queensland, Australia, and more than AU$1.5 million (USD $1.1 million) to install a Napasol pasteurization unit at its Lows Creek, South Africa facility.

For more information on the Marquis Group, visit www.marquis.com.



