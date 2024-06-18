Responding to the popularity and demand of its award-winning Probiotic Yoggies—by both consumers and retailers—Nature’s Garden, by Cibo Vita, is revisiting the trail mix category through the expansion of its Yoggies line.

LemonBerry and Mixed Berry Probiotic Yoggies will now be incorporated into the brand's newly launched Trail Mix Snack Packs, sold as an 18-count multi-pack, containing 1-oz. pre-portioned snack packs. Each serving contains three grams of prebiotic fiber.

Yoggies are real fruit pieces coated in creamy yogurt and infused with two billion live probiotic cultures via a patented microencapsulation system. Nature's Garden's probiotic strain—CFU Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG—is sourced from the industry market leader. This high-end strain, coupled with the brand's delivery system, ensures that live probiotic cultures arrive to the gut unharmed. This promotes beneficial bacteria, which regulates gut balance and inflammation, and helps to boost immunity, as well as provide a multitude of other health benefits.

Yoggies are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, do not contain corn syrup or artificial ingredients, and feature recyclable packaging.

