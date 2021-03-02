Company: Cibo Vita

Website: naturesgarden.net

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cibo Vita has dedicated itself to creating products with the benefit of snacking with purpose. The company continues to expand its popular Nature’s Garden line of products with the introduction of Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Mega Immune Mix. These innovative and delicious snacks help to boost one’s immune system with essential minerals, vitamins and probiotics.

Plant-based Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Immune Mix are super snacks rich in zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, elderberry extract and the company’s patented probiotics with five billion live cultures that support a body’s natural defenses, as well as providing a healthy, filling snack. They are also Vegan and Kosher.

Probiotic Immune Booster: available in two Sizes

Dried cranberries, roasted almonds, pepitas, hazelnuts, dried cherries, dried blueberries, pistachios, amla fruit extract, elderberry extract, and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG Probiotics

5 bn probiotics, 5g protein, 11g fat, 2g fiber, 11mg zinc, 20mcg vitamin D, 90mg vitamin C, and 170 calories per serving (1/4 cup)

Probiotic Mega Immune Mix:

Dried cranberries, pepitas, walnuts, roasted cashews, hazelnuts, dried cherries, dried ginger, amla fruit extract, elderberry extract, and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG Probiotics

5 bn probiotics, 4g protein, 13g fat, 2g fiber, 11mg zinc, 20mcg vitamin D, 90mg vitamin C, and 180 calories per serving (1/4 cup)

Cibo Vita will support Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Mega Immune Mix with a comprehensive marketing plan that includes advertising on social media, influencer outreach, and advertorial TV spots.

Both products retail for $4.99 for 10-ounce sizes and $9.99 for the 26-ounce size.

Probiotic Immune Booster and Probiotic Immune Mix join Fruit Balls: Immune Booster, Probiotic Keto Snack Mix, Choconut Keto Mix, Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, and Probiotic Keto Variety Snack Packs, a two-in-one snack variety pack, all launched in the past year.

The company has also expanded its probiotic dried fruit offerings (cranberries, prunes, apricots, raisins, dates, blueberries, mixed berries), which also aid with immune boosting, as well as digestive wellness.