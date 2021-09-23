Company: Festive Chickpeas

Website: www.feelfestive.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (12-ct. pack)

Product Snapshot: Looking for a great protein-packed snack that’s easy to eat on-the-go or sprinkled on top of your favorite foods? Meet Festive Chickpeas. Crafted with the love and care of Azaad and Chandra Mohammed and their four sons, Raveez, Sidique, Terique, and Rameez. These munchable, crunchable chickpeas will be your new favorite festivity, all in one neat, tidy bag.

Festive Chickpeas have zero preservatives, are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and are 100 percent vegan to accommodate every snacker’s lifestyle. Aside from being plentiful with protein and nutritious, they’re exploding with flavor. Each pocket-sized bag is abundant in fiber, iron, and potassium, has 10 grams of protein and no trans fats. The crispy chickpeas are dusted with ocean-fresh sea salt—making them an easy and equally satiating alternative to potato chips.

Festive Chickpeas are celebrating snack time one step further with new fun flavors, including Sour Cream and Onion, Sweet & Smoky BBQ, and Ranch.

The snacks, crafted lovingly from the test kitchen of the Mohammed family matriarch and master home cook, Chandra (aka Mom), are a wonderful option for people of all ages.

“Festive Chickpeas was born in our Mom’s kitchen. Her love for cooking is what inspired us to create this deliciously addictive snack. We grew from experimenting and taste testing in the garage to now proudly manufacturing our unique chickpea snacks in our own, purpose built, 10,000 sq. ft. facility in Miami,” the Mohammed brothers said. “We like to boast that we know every screw in our facility because we designed and built everything from the ground up. It may be a cliché but ours is a story of blood, sweat, and tears. The heart of our story really is our parents, who taught us to always work hard, persevere and, most importantly, focus on the taste!”







