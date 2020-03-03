The Good Bean Chocolate Covered Chickpeas, and Protein Snack Mix

Company: The Good Bean

Website: www.thegoodbean.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.50

Product Snapshot: The Good Bean has launched a decadent new line of whole-bean snacks, Chocolate Covered Chickpeas. The treats launching at this year’s Expo West are available in three varieties, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Mocha Chocolate, adding to the company’s already impressive portfolio of legume-based snacks. In addition, The Good Bean will also debut its new and reimagined Protein Snack Mix, available in two varieties: Sea Salt and Balsamic Herb. Expo attendees are invited to visit The Good Bean Booth (#5317 Hall E) for samples and more information.

The expansion into the word of confection is a first for The Good Bean as the brand continues to make plant-based snacking accessible and affordable for all. Unapologetically indulgent, but with strong health benefits, The Good Bean Chocolate Covered Chickpeas start with a lightly roasted and crunchy whole chickpea, enrobed in chocolate and finished with a crispy candy shell. Similar to a malted-milk ball, the experience is rich, chocolatey and satisfyingly crunchy. It is everything a premium confection should be.

“I am truly excited about diving into the confection arena with our chocolate covered chickpeas. At The Good Bean, I believe in sourcing the best possible ingredients and living mindfully, but I also believe in decadent indulgence,” said founder and CEO, Sarah Wallace. “I knew if I was going to take on the challenge of launching a chocolate chickpea confection, it couldn’t be mediocre; it needed to hold up against premium candy and confections in terms of taste, and this really does. I think people will be surprised and delighted at how incredibly delicious and unforgettable this product is."

All varieties of the new line will have smart snackers rejoicing with 3g of protein and only 130 calories per serving. Made in small batches with Fair Trade chocolate and chickpeas grown in the USA, The Good Bean remains committed to sourcing the most delicious, minimally processed ingredients available. All products from The Good Bean are Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Gluten Free.

Dark Chocolate: A mindfully indulgent snack with a light, crispy center, sophisticated dark chocolate flavor, and a subtly sweet crunchy candy shell.

Milk Chocolate: A sweet and salty combination, reminiscent of your favorite malted-milk ball.

Mocha Chocolate: A classic and creamy combination of chocolate with just a hint of coffee that will awaken your taste buds.

The Good Bean will also debut its reimagined Protein Snack Mix, available in two flavors: Sea Salt and Balsamic Herb. The delicious combination of crispy roasted favas and green peas boast 7g of plant protein and 3g of fiber per serving. Perfect for anytime snacking or a foolproof way to add protein to your salad or stir-fry.

Sea Salt: A classic satisfying crunchy burst of protein, finished with a spritz of coconut oil.

Balsamic Herb: A perfect savory snack with a touch of zest.

The Good Bean Chocolate Covered Chickpeas carry an SRP of $4.50 per bag and The Good Bean Protein Snack Mix varieties carry an SRP of $4.50 per bag . Both lines are available now on Amazon and TheGoodBean.com with major national retailers rolling out in the coming months. For more information please visit www.thegoodbean.com.