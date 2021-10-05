Tate & Lyle PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of William "Bill" Magee as president, North America, food & beverage solutions, and as a member of Tate & Lyle’s Executive Committee, as of October 1, 2021.

Bill joined Tate & Lyle in April 2018 as commercial vice president, North America, Food & Beverage Solutions, before being promoted to senior vice president and general manager, North America, food & beverage solutions later that year. In these positions, he has been instrumental in leading the Company’s growth transformation in the region over the last three years. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, Bill held senior leadership roles with Rohm & Haas, H.B Fuller, and Michelman.

Commenting on his appointment, Bill Magee said: “I’m delighted to be joining our executive committee at this exciting time in the Company’s history and to work with my colleagues in North America and across the business to provide our customers with new and innovative solutions that help make food and drink healthier and tastier.”

Welcoming Bill to the Executive Committee, Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle said: “Bill has been an outstanding leader of our North America business and has consistently delivered strong growth in the region. His expertise and customer understanding will be invaluable as we re-position Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused global speciality food and beverage solutions business.”



