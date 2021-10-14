PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 took place September 27–29, 2021, and for many, it was their first return to in-person conferences.

The conference had over 23,000 attendees, 1,500 exhibitors, and more than 740,000 square feet of exhibit space, making it the largest trade show in the U.S. in 2021 as of yet.

“In a word, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO was a success,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Exhibitors and attendees alike were energized by the number of people who attended and more importantly the business conducted from the moment we opened the doors on Monday.”

PMMI heads east for the next event in the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, with registration officially open for PACK EXPO East (March 21–23, 2022; Pennsylvania Convention Center). Now in its fifth edition, the three-day event returns to Philadelphia after a record-breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 that featured 7,100-plus attendees and its largest show floor to date.

