Company: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.

Website: www.isuzucv.com

Equipment Snapshot: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., distributor of America’s best-selling low cab forward (LCF) trucks, announced that production of its highly anticipated 2022 F-Series trucks has begun. The new F-Series is powered by the proven Cummins B6.7 diesel engine and offers models in both Class 6 and—new for Isuzu—Class 7.

The F-Series trucks are the first product to come to market from the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) between Isuzu Motors Limited and Cummins Inc. These F-Series trucks are being assembled in Charlotte, Michigan.

“The advanced, more powerful Cummins B6.7 engine will create new opportunities for our dealers,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America “We now offer a complete range of Class 3 through 5 gasoline-powered models and Class 4 through 7 diesel-powered trucks, by far the widest range of low cab forward trucks in the marketplace.”

Model Line-up

Three F-Series models are available:

Class 6 FTR: 25,950-lb. GVWR

25,950-lb. GVWR Class 6 FVR Derate: 25,950-lb. GVWR

25,950-lb. GVWR Class 7 FVR: 33,000-lb. GVWR

F-Series Models:

Are available in eight wheelbases, from 152 to 248 inches, accommodating bodies from 14 to 30 feet in length

Can be equipped with air suspension

Offer a 50- or 100-gallon fuel tank based on wheelbase

Come in a Standard Cab configuration with three-across seating

The low cab forward design’s longer cab-to-axle (CA) dimension provides Isuzu F-Series trucks more cargo capacity versus conventional cab competitors with a comparable wheelbase. This gives customers more versatility with their body application choices to accommodate heavier or bulkier cargo loads.

The FTR also available with optional low-profile tires.

Every 2022 Isuzu F-Series model is equipped with the most powerful version of the Cummins B6.7 Efficiency Series, This legendary 6.7-liter, inline six-cylinder diesel engine produces 260 horsepower and 660 lb.-ft. of torque.

“The Cummins B6.7 has a legacy that goes back almost 40 years, so we’re excited to see it in the Isuzu F-Series,” said Rob Neitzke, executive director of Cummins on-highway OEM business. “It gives Class 6 and 7 truck buyers in the U.S. and Canadian markets new ways to experience the B6.7 with configurations that didn’t exist before today.”

The Cummins B6.7 is mated to an automatic six-speed Allison RDS transmission (2550 Series with park pawl for FTR, 2500 Series with no park pawl for FVR). This robust powertrain is engineered to provide the optimum blend of power that drivers demand with the fuel economy and reliability that owners enjoy.

As with all Isuzu trucks, the FTR and FVR offer superb maneuverability, visibility and comfort. Drivers will appreciate the 50-degree inner wheel cut that gives the Isuzu F-Series class-leading turning diameters between 43.7 feet (for 152-in. wheelbase models) and 65-ft. (for models with the 248-in. wheelbase). Isuzu’s low cab forward design, along with new LED headlamps, will give drivers greater visibility than ever.

And Isuzu’s rugged chassis and dependable Hexapod cab, together with the new Cummins/Allison powertrain, promise to maintain Isuzu’s long-standing reputation for low total cost of ownership.

The 2022 Isuzu F-Series will be available at Isuzu’s network of over 300 dealerships, located in all 50 states, beginning in November 2021.



