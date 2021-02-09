Company: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.

Website: www.isuzucv.com

Equipment Snapshot: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., distributor of America’s best-selling low cab forward trucks, announced today that on Tuesday, February 9th, production will begin on its highly-anticipated Class 5 gasoline-powered trucks.

The 17,950-lb. GVWR NQR and the 19,500-lb. GVWR NRR will be powered by a 6.0-liter gas-powered V8. The NRR will be the first 19,500-lb. GVWR low cab forward truck in the industry to offer a gasoline engine option.

The trucks will be assembled by Builtmore, a division of the Shyft Group, in Charlotte, Michigan.

“We see an increasing demand for gasoline engines throughout Classes 3, 4 and 5,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “These new Class 5 N-Series trucks will give our customers the widest range of gas engine options in the low cab forward market—and they meet upcoming new and stringent emissions requirements.”

The new 6.0-liter V8 engine that powers these models has been certified and supplied by Power Solutions International and built from a Vortec V8 block that has been customized to Isuzu specifications. The power plant produces 311 hp and generates 351 lbs.-ft. of torque at 4,150 rpm.

The engine is mated to a six-speed Allison 1000 RDS transmission with power takeoff. This marks the first time Isuzu has offered PTO in a gas-powered truck, which will be especially useful for vocations that require that kind of capability.

Both the NQR and NRR allow customers to choose between a Standard Cab with seating for three, or the Crew Cab with seating for up to seven, and wheelbases ranging from 132.5 to 176 inches. And, like Isuzu’s Class 3 and Class 4 gas trucks, both the NQR and NRR will offer a 38.6-gallon stainless-steel fuel tank.

“Customers interested in a Class 5 gas truck can now enjoy the advantages of Isuzu’s low cab forward design,” Skinner said, “including excellent maneuverability and superior visibility. Meanwhile, customers interested in a Class 5 low cab forward truck have the option of a gas-powered truck with its attractive initial price point and easy operation. And, everyone benefits from Isuzu’s outstanding warranty coverage and reputation for quality and durability.”

The NQR Gas and NRR Gas join a complete line of Isuzu medium-duty LCF trucks, including diesel-powered N-Series models with GVWRs from 14,500 to 19,500 lbs.; Class 3 and 4 NPR and NPR-HD gas models powered by a 6.6-liter V8 engine; and the mighty diesel Class 6 FTR with wheelbases from 152 to 248 inches and a GVWR of 25,950 lbs.