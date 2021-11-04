Company: ALDI Inc.

Website: www.aldi.us

Introduced: Varies

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$2.99

Product Snapshot: ALDI has released new cauliflower tortilla chips as well as new flavors of its Clancy's private label kettle chips.

  • October 2020: ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Cauliflower Tortilla Chips are gluten-free, grain-free, and vegan plant-based chips made with cassava and cauliflower. Snack on these on their own or use as a base for your favorite nacho toppings. Available in Sea Salt and Nacho varieties. SRP: $2.99.
  • April 2021: ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Kettle Chips are available in Nashville Hot Chicken or Cuban Sandwich varieties. SRP: $1.89.