Company: ALDI Inc.
Website: www.aldi.us
Introduced: October 2019 (chips), March 2020 (popcorn)
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.79-$1.99
Product Snapshot: ALDI recently introduced Simply Nature Bean Chips, as well as Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn.
ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Bean Chips are gluten-free chips that are high in fiber and made from whole beans and rice. Each serving has 5 grams of plant based protein. Available in Black Bean and White Bean varieties. SRP: $1.79
ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn is air popped and flavored with real cheddar cheese. With no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, it's a great gluten-free snacking option. SRP: $1.99