Company: ALDI Inc.

Website: www.aldi.us

Introduced: October 2019 (chips), March 2020 (popcorn)

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.79-$1.99

Product Snapshot: ALDI recently introduced Simply Nature Bean Chips, as well as Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn.

ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Bean Chips are gluten-free chips that are high in fiber and made from whole beans and rice. Each serving has 5 grams of plant based protein. Available in Black Bean and White Bean varieties. SRP: $1.79

ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn is air popped and flavored with real cheddar cheese. With no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, it's a great gluten-free snacking option. SRP: $1.99