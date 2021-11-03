Company: Feel Good Foods

Website: feel-good-foods.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Innovative and convenient, Feel Good Foods is widely known for their easy to make and enjoy products. A gluten-free frozen snack & appetizers brand, Feel Good Foods has announced the extension of their breakfast product line with the addition of Buttermilk and Wildberry Pancake Bites. Gluten-free and celiac safe, these Danish-style Pancake Bites are ready in minutes and easy to eat on-the-go.

Made with cage-free eggs, all-natural, fewer, and premium ingredients, the Pancake Bites can be enjoyed as sweet or savory and a great complement to a larger breakfast meal shared as a family. For a sweeter meal, enjoy the Pancake Bites with a scoop of ice cream, maple syrup, or a cup of fruit. For a more savory meal, the Pancake Bites pair well with bacon and eggs.

“This has been a true labor of love from the entire Feel Good Foods family. After many years of hard work, dedication, recipe and development, and lots of taste tasting, the pancake bites are here. If you love fluffy bites of pancakes, we hope you kick off your day with us,” says co-founder Vanessa Phillips. “We are committed to providing unlimited snack and meal options for families. With the addition of Pancake Bites, breakfast is now served!”

Feel Good Foods has always remained focused on putting customer requests top of mind when it comes to new convenient products for a gluten-free lifestyle. Innovation, flavor, and all-natural ingredients are always at the forefront of all products, and the expansion of their breakfast options is exemplary of such values. Feel Good Foods Pancake Bites are available in an easy-to-open poly bag package for a MSRP of $6.99, and heats in six minutes.



