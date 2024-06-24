Feel Good Foods, the gluten-free frozen comfort food brand, has announced the availability of its three burrito varieties in Whole Foods Market. This expansion enhances convenience for consumers and underscores Feel Good Foods' dedication to offering flavorful, high-quality, and better-for-you options in the frozen food aisle, per the brand.

The burritos come in three varieties: Pinto Bean & Cheese, Chicken Chili Verde, and Chicken Bean & Cheese. Pinto Bean & Cheese features a blend of creamy beans and Monterey Jack cheese, while the Chicken Chili Verde offers a zesty Tomatillo Poblano sauce and chicken. Chicken Bean & Cheese delivers a blend of chicken, rice, and Salsa Roja sauce. Each burrito is crafted with antibiotic-free proteins and ingredients.

“At Feel Good Foods, we believe in crafting delicious, convenient food using simple, high- quality ingredients, all without gluten, fillers, or preservatives. Our burritos reflect this commitment by offering delicious meals that can be ready in minutes,” says Vanessa Phillips, co-founder of Feel Good Foods. “We are excited to partner with Whole Foods Market to make our delicious burritos available to even more consumers.”

The launch of Feel Good Foods' burritos in Whole Foods Market stores highlights the brand's dedication to providing frozen foods with real, simple ingredients. With these new offerings, Feel Good Foods continues to innovate in the frozen food category, providing options that cater to a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

Feel Good Foods offers an extensive selection of products, from Mozzarella Sticks and Jalapeno Bites to Potstickers, Pancake Bites, and more.

For more information about Feel Good Foods and its burritos, visit feel-good-foods.com.

