Company: Feel Good Foods

Website: feel-good-foods.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.00

Product Snapshot: Gluten-free Frozen Snack & Appetizers brand, Feel Good Foods, has announced the launch of its new Detroit-style Square Pan Pizza, a milestone category debut. After years of R&D on crust, taste, and texture, and pulling inspiration from grocery and restaurant food trends, they’re thrilled to bring the first gluten-free Detroit-style pizza to the frozen aisle. Available in Margherita, Truffle Mushroom, and Four Cheese, each include a baking tray that helps deliver pizzeria-style results every time.

Gluten-free and full of flavor, these hand-stretched, stone-baked artisan pizzas are made Detroit-style with sauce on top and caramelized cheeses from the fluffy center to the thick, crispy edges. True to Feel Good Foods’ philosophy, their pizzas are made with better-for-you, premium ingredients so you can feel good about indulging again. The thick crust and square shape set these pizzas apart from all the other gluten-free frozen pizzas, which all are round with thin crust.

“Pizza was one of the meals I missed most when I was diagnosed with Celiac, and I couldn’t be more excited to introduce our gluten free version of my favorite Detroit-style pizza to consumers,” said Co-Founder and CEO Vanessa Phillips. “As a brand, I feel our debut in the pizza category brings such added depth to our product offerings and opens so many doors and possibilities. It has and always will be a mission of mine to make favorite gluten-free comfort foods available in as many categories as possible so those on restricted diets can still indulge.”

Feel Good Foods has always remained focused on putting innovation, flavor, and gluten-free ingredients at the forefront of all their products, and their expansion into the pizza category is exemplary of such values. Feel Good Foods Detroit-style Square Pan Pizzas are available for around $10 per pizza at Whole Foods Markets nationwide.



