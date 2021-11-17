Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, has announced the appointment of two executives to its leadership team reporting to Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer.

Tanya Jaeger de Foras has been named senior vice president, chief legal officer, corporate secretary, and chief compliance officer, effective November 29, 2021. In this position, Jaeger de Foras will be responsible for the oversight of the Company’s global legal, corporate governance, compliance, and government relations functions. Jaeger de Foras brings more than two decades of extensive legal, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and management experience earned across multiple industries and international markets. Jaeger de Foras has built and led legal teams driving value through partnering with global businesses as diverse as consumer durables, retail and luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and health and vision care.

Prior to joining Ingredion, Jaeger de Foras was a leader in the global law department of Whirlpool Corporation, first serving as chief legal officer for its EMEA business unit since 2015 and based in Italy. In 2019, Jaeger de Foras was appointed deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer and relocated to the company’s global headquarters in Benton Harbor, Michigan. From 2012 to 2015, Jaeger de Foras held the position of deputy general counsel at Luxottica S.p.A (now EssilorLuxottica), as well as EMEA regional general counsel. Jaeger de Foras also worked for 10 years at Pfizer, Inc., holding roles of increasing responsibility starting as corporate compliance counsel and ultimately being named assistant general counsel and chief counsel for the company’s $7 billion specialty care European business unit. Jaeger de Foras began her legal career working as an associate at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in New York and Paris.

“With her broad legal and international experience, Tanya is ideally suited to lead the legal function of Ingredion,” said Zallie. “I look forward to Tanya’s counsel and working with her in her new role.”

Jaeger de Foras earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Jaeger de Foras has lived and worked in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and speaks English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Nancy Wolfe has been named senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective January 24, 2022. In this role, Wolfe will be responsible for all aspects of the global human resources function, which includes leadership and talent development, compensation and benefits, organizational effectiveness and change management as well as Ingredion’s diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda. Wolfe brings more than 20 years of extensive experience to the position having served in senior-level HR roles at Bayer Crop Science (formerly Monsanto) developing business transformation and global restructuring plans that drove significant cost improvements and growth.

“We are thrilled to bring a leader of Nancy’s caliber with a proven track record of success to help us continue to advance our culture and strengthen our talent capabilities at Ingredion,” added Zallie. “Nancy brings a purpose-driven and people-centric mindset that are well aligned with Ingredion’s core values.”

Wolfe holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Illinois State University; Wolfe earned an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Wolfe serves as vice chair of the board of directors for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and is a member of Washington University’s Olin Business School Alumni Board.