LiveKuna, a vertically integrated superfood company established in Ecuador, has announced that KunaPops, its high velocity chia and quinoa puffed snacks, are now available in all 364 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country. The brand’s retail expansion at Sprouts increases its in-store presence in the United States eight-fold, and strengthens its purpose of leading people towards a healthier life by giving them better food choices.

LiveKuna co-founders Carlos Gutiérrez and Santiago Stacey pioneered the chia movement in Ecuador, bringing the locally-grown ingredient mainstream in CPG products and growing the category by 800 percent in just one year. The brand has a strong portfolio of natural products including gluten-free flours, pastas, cereals, seeds and grains in addition to its growth-driving line of superfood snacks. As KunaPops enter Sprouts locations across the U.S., LiveKuna aims to build a community of superfood snackers.

“Over the past few years, and especially through 2020, we’ve seen consumers incorporate more snacking occasions in their day and look for snacks that do more than satisfy cravings,” said Santiago Stacey, co-founder and CEO. “KunaPops are packed with superfood ingredients, offering functional benefits and real nutrition alongside a delicious taste and familiar texture. We’re working to change the world through better nutrition, and KunaPops entering Sprouts takes us one step further on that journey.”

Growth in the snacking category has been driven by specialty and wellness products, with emphasis on several attributes offered by KunaPops: clean-label, allergen-free, and globally-inspired ingredients and flavors. KunaPops (3.5 oz, $3.99) are made from 5 simple and natural ingredients including superfoods chia and quinoa. The plant-based, gluten-free and non-GMO snacks are available in three bold flavors—Tomato Basil, Spicy Chili, White Cheddar. Two of the flavors, Tomato Basil and Spicy Chili, are vegan-friendly. Like all of LiveKuna’s products, KunaPops contain responsibly sourced ingredients, another key trend driving purchases.

“Sourcing quality ingredients from family farms in our community has always been our top priority,” said Carlos Gutiérrez, co-founder and president. “We started LiveKuna knowing 99 percent of chia seeds grown in our own country were being exported. We saw an opportunity to more sustainably utilize this amazing seed and cultivate a community of local growers around the crop. It’s a win for farmers, the environment and ultimately, the consumer.”

LiveKuna has worked directly with farmers to source ingredients since its inception in 2014. The brand works with nearly 500 environmentally-friendly family farms from the provinces of Chimborazo and Cotopaxi in Ecuador, supporting an economy of growers in its home country. As LiveKuna continues to expand its retail presence, the brand promises to prioritize health, taste, and traceability.

In addition to Sprouts and select regional retailers across the country, KunaPops are available on Amazon and livekunashop.com. For more information on the LiveKuna brand and products, visit livekunashop.com.