Company: Van's Kitchen

Website: www.vanskitchen.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Van’s Kitchen, an egg roll manufacturing brand based in Dallas, announced it is starting the New Year with a fresh rebrand for its entire line, debuting eye-catching new sustainable packaging that showcases its traditional roots. This update comes ahead of a huge growth projection for the brand in 2022, with recent distribution gains in retailers like Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Giant Eagle, and many others.

“We are extremely excited to start the year off strong with our enhanced egg roll packaging and design,“ said Theresa Motter, CEO of Van’s Kitchen. “Our business is always evolving, and we want to give our customers the best experience possible, and that begins with the packaging.”

The new packaging trays are 100% recyclable, microwavable, and top rack washable, while the design keeps the elements of the Van family origin by adding pops of color that tie in with the advancement of the brand. All Van’s Kitchen products will now have the latest updated packaging including a QR code that will lead directly to Van’s Kitchen’s website for more information about the product.

The artisan batch egg rolls can be found in over 10,000 of grocers and convenience stores throughout the U.S. in the refrigerated deli, freezer, and hot deli sections.