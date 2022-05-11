Van’s Kitchen, an egg roll manufacturing brand headquartered in Dallas, will celebrate its fourth annual National Egg Roll Day on Friday, June 10, commemorating 36 years of creating egg rolls since its founding in 1986. Van’s Kitchen is a certified woman and minority-owned business that produces millions of egg rolls each year. In honor of the annual holiday, Van’s Kitchen is donating a portion of its egg roll proceeds during June to No Kid Hungry and offering promotional materials for retail clients and activities to celebrate cultural foods and diversity.

Van’s Kitchen established National Egg Roll Day in 2019 to honor the company’s founding in June of 1986. Van and Kim Nguyen immigrated from Vietnam and made their ultimate American dream come true by starting a business from the ground up and providing opportunities for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to fulfill their dreams. Today, Van and Kim Nguyen’s legacy continues through their daughter and Van’s Kitchen’s second-generation CEO, Theresa Motter.

“36 years ago, my parents took a leap of faith by building their own business from the ground up in a new country. Now, we celebrate their hard work and dedication not only on National Egg Roll Day but every day,” said Theresa Motter, CEO of Van’s Kitchen. “At Van’s Kitchen, we believe that there is room at the table for everyone, whether it be the dinner table or the table of opportunity, and are committed to providing delicious artisan egg rolls to our consumers across the country.”

In honor of National Egg Roll Day, Van’s Kitchen will be donating nearly 100,000 egg rolls, equivalent to more than 50,000 meals to North Texas Food Bank. A portion of the company's egg roll proceeds throughout the month of June will be donated to Van’s Kitchen’s charity partners, including its charity fund, Van’s Cares Fund, and No Kid Hungry.

To help and encourage retailers’ participation in National Egg Roll Day and stock up on the fun, Van’s Kitchen offers promotional opportunities, including window clings, roller grill tags & lollipops, decals, and editable theme artwork and social graphics. Additionally, consumers can access activities for kids (including a coloring sheet and egg roll garland), a beer & wine flight, and family-friendly recipes to enjoy.

“National Egg Roll Day is an extraordinary day and a fantastic opportunity to bring egg roll lovers together, raise awareness and promote the diverse Asian culture,” said Carl Motter, CRO of Van’s Kitchen. “We encourage everyone to celebrate this unique eating occasion by stocking Van’s Kitchen egg rolls in your refrigerators this summer.”

The artisan batch egg rolls can be found in over 10,000 grocers and convenience stores throughout the U.S. in the refrigerated deli, freezer, and hot deli sections. More information about Van’s Kitchen’s National Egg Roll Day retail client promotions can be found here. National Egg Roll Day consumer activities can be found here.