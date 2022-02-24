Triangle Package Machinery Co. has added Robert Blassick as chief financial officer (CFO). He will replace the current CFO, Tim Gasparich, who is retiring. As CFO, Blassick is responsible for overseeing and analyzing Triangle’s finances and helping provide a vision for the future and plan for scaling Triangle’s business.

Blassick, a strategically focused senior financial executive, is a solid addition to Triangle’s executive team. His vast knowledge spans many industries, including consumer packaged goods, Big Four public accounting and more, helping him achieve breadth in his career.

While working as CFO for companies such as Edsal Manufacturing Company, Polyform, and more, Blassick demonstrated his ability to manage projects and utilize his strong manufacturing background and lean principles to identify and implement cost savings and improve efficiency. As an expert in breaking down complex processes to facilitate solutions for challenging business problems, operational improvements and organizational competencies, Blassick will help strengthen Triangle’s financial performance.

“Bob is a talented financial professional whose expertise will be invaluable in improving and scaling Triangle’s business,” stated N’Gai Merrill, Triangle’s chief operating officer. “Based on his experience, we are confident that Bob will be able to provide the financial insight that is needed to continue Triangle’s legacy of over 98 years in business well into the future.”