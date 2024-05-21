Dave’s Killer Bread, an organic bread brand owned by Flowers Foods, is growing its snack product line with the launch of Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars. Following the introduction of last year’s jump from the bread aisle into the snack category with the debut of Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars, this latest product innovation is intended to showcase the just-baked texture, killer organic ingredients, and whole grain nutrition that consumers know and love paired with plant-based protein for that extra boost.

“After finding success in select test markets over the past year, we’re rolling out our Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars nationwide this summer to provide consumers with a convenient, whole grain snack that addresses the increased demand for plant-based protein options,” says Jillian Cohn, director of brand management for Dave’s Killer Bread. “Our new Protein Bars feature plant-based organic hemp, pea, and rice protein, soft-baked with Dave’s signature whole grains and seeds to help consumers sustain energy over time. They’re a great option for those looking for an everyday protein bar that is made with high-quality, organic ingredients you can trust but that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture.”

Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Protein Bars are all baked with whole grain ingredients like rolled oats, chia seeds, and quinoa and each provides 10g of protein (10% Daily Value). They come in three flavors:

Amped-Up Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk: featuring organic peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and sunflower kernels, these bars deliver 4g of fiber, 7g of whole grains, and 10g of protein

Amped-Up Double Chocolate Coconut: made with two types of organic chocolate, coconut, and dry roasted almonds, these bars include 5g of fiber, 6g of whole grains, and 10g of protein

Amped-Up Blueberry Almond Butter: made with organic blueberries, almond butter, and sunflower kernels, these bars provide 4g of fiber, 8g of whole grains, and 10g of protein

As with all Dave’s Killer Bread products, these Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour. The 4-ct. packages retail for $8.79 and single-serve bars retail for $2.49, and are rolling out now at grocery, mass retail, and convenience stores across the country as well as on Amazon.

