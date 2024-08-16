Once Again Nut Butter is introducing a chocolate and peanut butter flavor to its lineup of graham sandwiches. Handcrafted in small batches, artisanal crackers made with real clover honey are filled with dark chocolate liquor combined with ethically sourced, dry roasted peanuts milled creamy.

The single-serve snacks are certified both organic and gluten-free. They’re also kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, no added preservatives, and no MSG.

Hand cut with two sandwiches in each package, the new product joins the brand’s original peanut butter and sunflower butter flavors. Each are sweetened with sustainably sourced cane sugar and utilizes RSPO certified palm oil to stabilize the spreads.

Gael J. B. Orr, director of marketing at Once Again Nut Butter shares: “The popularity of our organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches showed us that people are craving clean-ingredient, simple-to-enjoy foods that accommodate a range of dietary needs. We’re excited to expand our lineup to feature this perfectly indulgent pairing of rich chocolate and peanut butter that still checks all the boxes of a better-for-you snack.”

Made at a SQF Certified industrial bakery, Once Again’s chocolate and peanut butter graham sandwiches will be available for retailers nationwide to carry by mid-August. The SRP ranges from $1.89 for a single package to $7.99 for a five-count box and $14.49 for an eight-count box.

Related: Once Again bakes up sustainable snacks in people-focused operation