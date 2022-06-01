Company: LesserEvil, RIND Snacks

Website: lesserevil.com, rindsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: Two for $6.00

Product Snapshot: LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand on a mission to make healthy, organic, less-processed, and sustainable snacks more accessible to everyone, announced that it has collaborated with RIND Snacks, a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks, on a limited-edition Cherry-Lime popcorn flavor for summer. The popcorn, which is tossed in coconut oil, upcycled cherry and lime fruit powders from RIND, and LesserEvil’s signature hint of Himalayan pink salt, is now available exclusively at Whole Foods for 2 for $6.

“In choosing a partner to collaborate with for our first co-branded product, we knew it was important to work with a brand that embodied our core mission and values,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO of LesserEvil. “Having worked with RIND in the past for the Clean Oil Crew, social media giveaways, and more, we knew that synergies existed between our brands. Now, after months of collaboration, we’re excited to share our sweet and tangy Cherry-Lime popcorn—a minimally-processed, sustainable and better-for-you snack that we know fans of RIND and LesserEvil will love.”

The LesserEvil x RIND Cherry-Lime popcorn will be an addition to LesserEvil’s assortment of seasonal summer popcorn flavors, including Watermelon Hibiscus, Lemonade and Peach Mango. LesserEvil’s Summer popcorn was a hit in 2021, with over 250,000 bags sold. Both RIND and LesserEvil anticipate that their Cherry-Lime popcorn will be a top snack for summer 2022.

“It’s great when two brands align so well on a shared mission of delivering sustainable, flavorful, and nutritionally impactful products," said Matt Weiss, Founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. "We love taking snacking to the edge and this irresistible Cherry-Lime combo with our good friends at LesserEvil is the fun, fruitful result."

The LesserEvil x RIND collaboration follows a year of exciting growth for both brands, including their partnership for the Clean Oil Crew in March. LesserEvil most recently acquired R.E.D.D. Bar and launched new sustainable product innovations last fall. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting summer for RIND Snacks with several new product launches and expanded national distribution. Additionally, RIND is on track to exceed its sustainability goals of diverting one million pounds of food waste this year.



