LesserEvil announced today its continued partnership with Rind Snacks for the launch of a limited-edition Piña Colada popcorn flavor. The tropical-themed popcorn is tossed in organic coconut oil and LesserEvil’s signature Himalayan pink salt, and features hints of real pineapple and coconut fruit powders from Rind.

Just in time for summer snacking, Piña Colada popcorn is now available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Thrive Market and will be launching in Target stores nationwide in July. The co-branded snack will be available in 4.6-oz. bags for $3.79.

“After seeing the excitement we received from our collaboration with Rind last summer, we are thrilled to be continuing the partnership and exploring the possibilities of delicious flavor combinations to pair with our popcorn,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO of LesserEvil. “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside Rind over the years, bringing together our shared core missions and values to create healthier snacks that maximize taste and minimize waste!"

Following the excitement of Cherry Lime Popcorn, which was LesserEvil x RIND’s original co-branded product and sold out within weeks of launch, Piña Colada popcorn will be an addition to LesserEvil’s assortment of seasonal summer popcorn flavors, including Watermelon Hibiscus and Lemonade.

“We’re thrilled to build on the momentum of this innovative partnership with our friends at LesserEvil by combining RIND’s real, whole fruit powders with delicious popcorn to create irresistible flavors that truly pop!” said Matt Weiss, founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. “We can’t wait for fans of both brands to get their hands on this wildly refreshing taste of summer!”

In addition to collaborating on co-branded products, both brands are connected through their involvement in the Clean Oil Crew, a coalition of brands dedicated to raising awareness about vegetable and seed oils, which launched in March 2022.