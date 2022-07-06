Company: RIND Snacks

Website: www.rindsnacks.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: RIND Snacks announced its first product launch, Peach Chips, in partnership with Thrive Market.

The limited-time offering delivers sweet stone fruit flavors with a crispy crunch. The chips include single-ingredient California peaches, with nothing else added. Each 3-oz. bag contains healthy sources of vitamins A and C, as well as nine grams of fiber, and 100 calories per serving. Like all of RIND's products, the chips contain no added sugars or preservatives and are naturally vegan, gluten-free, Kosher certified, and non-GMO verified.

"The time was ripe for a bolder, fresher take on fruit snacking – one that is better aligned with consumers' preferences for pure, whole fruit with big, bright flavor," noted Matt Weiss, RIND's founder & CEO. "The idea of taking one of the most beloved staples of summer, like yellow peaches, and creating a tangy, thin-cut chip was there for the picking. We're thrilled to be partnering with the online leader in sustainable, healthy, and affordable shopping, Thrive Market, for our first-ever exclusive launch."

RIND's mission is to maximize nutrition and minimize waste through the "Power of the Peel." The brand uses upcycled, rescued produce while retaining a fruit's natural, nutrient-rich skin through a proprietary, low-heat dehydration process. With its rapid growth and distribution, RIND is on track to divert over one million pounds of edible food waste from landfills this year. The brand is helping pave the way for a new generation of "conscious consumers" focused on whole fruit nutrition and upholding sustainable, transparent best practices.

Peach Chips are RIND's latest venture beyond the traditional, chewy dried fruit category, building on last year's launch of crispy, thin-cut Fruit Chips in Orange and Kiwi flavors. RIND's limited-edition Peach Chips are now available exclusively at Thrive Market, while supplies last.