Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: '90s kids, rejoice! Breakfast is getting a nostalgic makeover with Kellogg's latest collaboration, adding a splash of Nickelodeon's iconic green Slime to cereal bowls with all-new Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal.

Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal features sweetened, toasted orange and green loops that evoke notes of green apple flavor. Once milk is added, the cereal's green flecks turn the milk a vibrant shade of Nickelodeon Slime green.

"Both known for our bright orange and green colors, Kellogg's Apple Jacks and Nickelodeon Slime are a perfect pairing," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Now families can discover all the fun of Slime at the breakfast table with a new cereal that changes the color of the milk while you eat."

"Kids and adults alike will recognize the fun and spontaneity of Nickelodeon Slime from many of their favorite Nick shows," said Priya Mukhedkar, senior vice president, toys and packaged goods, Paramount Consumer Products. "We are excited to bring our iconic green Slime to fans in a whole new way with Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime."

Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time starting in July for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for an 8.2-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, and follow Nickelodeon on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.