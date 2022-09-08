Kellogg's has released Instabowls: just add water to the fill line and the instantized milk turns into real milk, with a quick stir. Each portable bowl is pre-portioned and a single serving.

"In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life's everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals," said Chris Stolsky, marketing director at Kellogg Company. "We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the 'anytime cereal break' so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg's cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."

Kellogg's Instabowls come in four cereal varieties—Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacksm and Raisin Bran Crunch. They are available in the cereal aisle at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $1.98 per bowl and will eventually roll out at additional retailers nationwide.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.