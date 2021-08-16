Company: General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: General Mills Convenience has introduced new protein bars featuring cereal flavors Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Golden Grahams. The bars appeal to convenience store customers seeking out a great tasting, high protein bar that’s low in sugar. Each bar features 20 grams of protein and two grams of sugar.

As both cereal brands over index with Gen X and Millennials, the new bars give c-store retailers an exciting, new craveable offering for the performance bar set. The multi-textured bars deliver the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Golden Grahams and are individually wrapped to enjoy on-the-go.