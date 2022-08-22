Company: Damn, Man

Website: https://dmsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.00-$50.00

Product Snapshot: Damn, Man recently released Glass Decanters, a mix of cashews and almonds, as well as a Build Your Own 4-Pack Box of Nuts.

The decanters are filled with either its signature mixed nuts (premium salted cashew & almonds) or whiskey-flavored old fashioned nuts, and they retail for $50.00.

In addition, the company also released a Build Your Own 4-Pack Box of Nuts, which is customizable. Popular options are the Coconut Curry Peanuts, Mexican Cocoa Peanuts, Stout Beer Almonds (features hints of cream, oatmeal, hops, sugar, and spices), and Whiskey Nut Mix (a combination of almonds, cashews, and peanuts). The Build Your Own 4-Pack retails for $25.00.