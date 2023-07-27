Damn, Man recently released its Cowboy Starter Kit Beef & Nut Box, retailing for $34.99.

The box includes seven beef sticks and three bags of 4-oz. snacks. The snacks include Savor Rodeo Memphis Almonds, Texas BBQ Peanuts, and a Whiskey Nut Mix. Beef stick options include Mild and Spicy Smokie and Black Peppered.

The full box includes:

1 Rodeo Roasted Memphis BBQ Almonds 4-oz. Bag

1 Rodeo Roasted Texas BBQ Peanuts in a 4-oz. Bag

1 Rodeo Roasted Whiskey Nut Mix in a 4-oz. Bag

3 Spicy Smokie Beef Sticks

3 Mild Smokie Beef Sticks

1 Black Peppered Beef Stick

A mother and son duo, Fran and Neil, started Sugar Plum Chocolates in their small kitchen over 28 years ago. While they originally specialized in traditional chocolates, they soon realized that their customers had a craving for nuts and snacks. By introducing unique nut flavors in creative packaging, more and more nuts were being purchased as gifts for husbands’ birthdays and Father’s Day. As a result, they launched a new company, Damn, Man…Snacks Guys Love.