MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) is sweetening the pot of its “Fundraise Your Heart Out” program in celebration of the back-to-school season. Schools and their affiliated organizations will be eligible to win an additional $1,000 for their group when they book a fundraiser at their local MOD. The contest runs now through November 20.

Contest details:

Any fundraiser booked during the Back-to-School season (August 29 – November 20) will be automatically entered to win a $1,000 additional donation to their organization.

The top three fundraisers hosted during the Back-to-School season will each win an additional $1,000 donation to their organization.

The additional donations will be paid out the week after the campaign concludes.

The campaign is exclusively for schools or school-affiliated organizations with 501c3 status, including: Any school type public, private, charter, college, or university, school affiliated club, or organization including student councils and clubs, sports teams, PTAs/PTOs, and fraternities/sororities.

To make it easy for customers to support their local organization, MOD is offering several ways to participate:

Online and in-app: A unique fundraiser code makes it easy to give back with any digital order.

A unique fundraiser code makes it easy to give back with any digital order. In-Store: Supporters can bring in a flyer or simply mention the organization by name at the register.

Supporters can bring in a flyer or simply mention the organization by name at the register. Delivery: Delivery customers can also support if they live within the delivery boundaries of the MOD location hosting the fundraiser.

“Supporting the communities we serve is a core part of our mission at MOD, and our fundraising platform is just one of the ways we give back and make a difference,” said Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer at MOD. “We want to make it easy for people to raise money for their local cause, while keeping it simple for customers to participate by purchasing in-store, or ordering ahead online or in the app.”

All MOD Pizza company-owned locations are participating in the back-to-school fundraiser contest this fall. For more information about hosting a local fundraiser at MOD Pizza, visit modpizza.com/community-giving.