MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC announced the return of its Key Lime No Name Cake. The customer favorite is available now through June 4 at all 530+ MOD locations system-wide across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.

The Key Lime No Name Cake is a lime-flavored white cake filled with tart lime cream, covered in a white chocolate coating and topped with salted sugar

“After overwhelming demand from customers, we’ve brought back the Key Lime No Name Cake as a seasonal dessert for spring,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of culinary excellence and innovation, MOD Pizza. “This sweet, citrusy, and zesty treat is a great complement to any MOD pizza or salad!"

The Key Lime No Name Cake is priced at $3.39-3.89 ($5.08 in Canada) depending on location and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items and more. Learn more about MOD Rewards at modpizza.com/rewards.