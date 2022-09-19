Quinn Snacks, a mission-driven snack brand known both for creating gluten-free pretzels and popcorn and the company’s commitment to ingredient transparency and regenerative agriculture practices, has announced its pretzel line is now available at CVS, Sprouts, H-E-B, Stop and Shop, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle, and Kroger.

Kristy Lewis, Quinn's founder, and chief visionary officer shared, “We are massively grateful for Whole Foods Market and other natural channel partners who believed in us from the very start and helped us get to this point in our journey! This new expansion is a huge win for the Mighty Quinn Team!”

CVS now carries Quinn’s snack-size bags of pretzels in addition to three varieties of filled pretzel nuggets: Peanut Butter, Maple Almond Butter, and Plant-Based Cheezy, and HEB began carrying Quinn’s pretzel nuggets in July. Starting this fall, Kroger, Stop and Shop, Giant Landover, and Giant Carlisle will offer Quinn’s pretzel nuggets on shelves, and Sprouts will offer a Quinn fan-favorite, Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets.

All Quinn pretzel products are non-GMO project verified and made with sorghum, a naturally gluten-free ancient whole grain that is highly drought-tolerant and water-efficient, supporting Quinn's commitment to ingredient transparency and regenerative agriculture.

For more about Quinn, see "Snacks reimagined—Quinn Snacks, 2017 Snack Producer of the Year" on the SF&WB website.