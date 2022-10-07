Bob’s Red Mill, Milwaukie, OR, has announced a large wetland restoration project aimed at boosting overall watershed health near their headquarters. To kick off this ongoing effort, the company landed awarded a $27,000 one-year grant from Clackamas County Water Environment Services (WES) to begin the first phase of the restoration work at Mill’s End Wetland, a 4.5-acre parcel of natural land on the company’s property, located to the north of their headquarters. Clackamas WES awarded $300,000 in grants this year through its RiverHealth Stewardship Program to 12 organizations dedicated to the protection of local watersheds.

The initial phase of the project will focus on removing invasive species like Himalayan blackberry, clematis, reed canary grass, and ground ivy, which will help protect the tree canopy and encourage biodiversity. Replacing invasive species with native trees, plants and shrubs will assist in passive stormwater treatment, which in turn helps to improve habitat and water quality in the Mt. Scott watershed. A variety of bird boxes will also be installed.

“It is important to us to be good stewards of this unique area, which provides rare, critical habitat. We believe this will not only benefit our local environment but also our employees, the broader community, and the watershed we are a part of,” says Bob’s Red Mill’s Sustainability Manager, Julia Person. “This initial project represents the first phase of restoration, as we work to enhance the larger wetland area. We plan to continue work in future phases.”