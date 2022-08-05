Bob’s Red Mill is hitting the road this summer and fall with the Fueled by Bob’s food truck tour, a nationwide mobile campaign from August to October. Known for their signature hot cereals and specialty flours, the company will be traveling across the country and sharing its favorite road trip-ready snacks, all made with whole grain oats.

Kicking off August 6 in Portland, Oregon, the Fueled by Bob’s tour also includes a stop at the Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store in Milwaukie August 8. The Fueled by Bob’s truck will visit 14 major cities, including Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Boston, New York, Asheville, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. The schedule will update regularly here: bobsredmill.com/fueledbybobs.

With events planned at universities, state fairs, music festivals, and more, each Fueled by Bob’s food truck stop gives fans the chance to sample and take home Bob’s adventure-ready Bob’s Bars, Oatmeal Cups, Homestyle Granolas, and more. Attendees can also play games, pick up swag, and enter to win prizes.

“People are the heart of our company, and we loved the idea of going the extra mile—literally—to connect with our customers,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop. “A lot of people know us because of our wholesome ingredients, like oats, nuts and seeds, which we use to make our grab-and-go products. We’re excited to take them on the road to share with fans of wholesome foods and snacks across the country.”