Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$2.99

Product Snapshot: Tastykake is sweetening the season, as it has released its limited-time summer products, available on shelves now until July 30. Taking a fruit-forward approach, Tastykake is mixing up classic favorites with fresh flavors of banana and citrus.

The seasonal products include:

Glazed Banana Pudding Creme Pie: A summer spin on a Tastykake Classic made with real bananas. Available in single serve. {SRP $1.89}

Orange Mini Donuts: A citrus edition of Tastykake’s mini doughnuts. Available in single-serve or multipack bags. {SRP $2.99}

Lemon Mini Donuts: Tastykake’s classic mini doughnuts baked with lemon flavor. {SRP $2.99}

Lemon Juniors: Tastykake’s original layer cake topped with lemon-flavored icing. {SRP $2.99}

