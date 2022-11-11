Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, has welcomed a new vice president of operations and training to the team.

The brand seeks to provide a brunch experience where guests can come together for a take on familiar Southern favorites. Recently, the team has brought on Lisa Dwelly as Biscuit Belly’s new vice president of operations and training to strengthen the brand’s development efforts and provide even more communities with better brunch.

“Having spent the majority of my career working with two established brands that possessed an entrepreneurial spirit, I knew Biscuit Belly would be the perfect fit,” said Lisa Dwelly VP of Operations and Training. “I was looking for a smaller concept with a solid foundation that I could help grow. Biscuit Belly allows me to be a partner, an operator, and an entrepreneur, something I have been looking for my entire career.”

Dwelly built her reputation in the industry with over 30 plus years of experience prior to joining Biscuit Belly. She worked as the VP of training operations at Torychy’s Tacos and prior to that served as the senior director of training at Texas Roadhouse. Both concepts allowed her to learn and grow, cultivating her expertise when it comes to creating and implementing programs, coaching and mentoring staff and franchisees, and building sustainable operations.

“There is magic with a small brand, and I have the opportunity to bring in my expertise to guide them on this journey” added Dwelly. “I remember the first time I had brunch at my local Biscuit Belly three years ago and I was beyond impressed. I’m thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with the brand to help develop our operators and team members to support our growth while giving them a voice in how we do that. It is my goal to see our brand across the country, bringing southern charm and damn good biscuits that are worth every crumb.”

Dwelly has created both manager-in-training and in-store training programs to develop and support franchise partners, which included supporting them through their new store openings; offering a full team of trainers, follow-up calls or visits; and making time for them to connect with corporate leaders.

With plans to have at least seven locations open by the end of 2022 and an additional eight stores by the end of 2023, Biscuit Belly has remained a favorite among Kentucky locals and is now bringing its brunch concept to new markets with its newest franchised location open in Acworth, Georgia.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Lisa to join our operations team,” stated Chad Coulter, founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “Her experience in franchising, the processes, and best practices makes Lisa the perfect fit for this role. I have all the confidence she will help Biscuit Belly continue to grow and thrive in new communities throughout the country.”

Biscuit Belly currently has five locations open and 20 additional locations in development. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $697,000 to $1,102,000.

For more information about Biscuit Belly’s franchising opportunities, visit biscuitbellyfranchise.com.