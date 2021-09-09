De Wafelbakkers, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael O'Donnell as its new president of sales. De Wafelbakkers was recently purchased by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P., an operationally-focused lower middle market private equity fund based in Greenwich, CT.

De Wafelbakkers is a manufacturer of branded, co-manufactured, and private label frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast in the U.S. The Company's great-tasting products are sold to grocery and mass retailers, as well as into foodservice outlets nationally. De Wafelbakkers is headquartered in North Little Rock, AR where it operates a 100,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. The Company also manufactures products from its 98,000 sq. ft. facility in McDonough, GA. De Wafelbakkers employs approximately 650 people across its two plants and satellite headquarters.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Michael O'Donnell to the De Wafelbakkers team. Michael is an exceptionally talented executive with an impressive track record in the consumer food and retail spaces. We are confident that he will make an immediate impact in our commercialization plans," said Henk Hartong, Brynwood Partners' chairman and CEO.

Prior to joining De Wafelbakkers, Michael had a successful sales and marketing career at Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, and most recently, Advantage Solutions. Mr. O'Donnell has developed extensive experience across the retailer landscape which includes leading businesses in the grocery, mass, and club channels.

"De Wafelbakkers is a brand that provides families with the wholesome and nutritious start to their day that they need. The brand has demonstrated long-term performance in a competitive marketplace and continues to do so in these fast-changing times. With Brynwood Partners' partnership, there's an exciting pipeline of innovation and investment into the business that will deliver incremental growth to the frozen breakfast category. Along with our entire multi-functional team, I'm thrilled to be part of building this iconic and successful brand," said O'Donnell.

At De Wafelbakkers, O'Donnell will be leading an experienced sales management team comprised of industry veterans. He will be part of the businesses executive leadership team and will be charged with developing commercial plans across the retail landscape. The company continues to build out its commercial management team across various locations in the U.S.



